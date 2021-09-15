Punjab govt imposes lockdown in five districts

The Punjab government has forced lockdown in five regions of the province till 22 September.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has declared lockdown limitations in five districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, and Gujrat, due to high Covid-19 positivity rate.

Secretary health said, “Business centers in this district will be closed by 8:00 at the night, while Friday and Saturday will be two weekly off-days in these districts”.

“Indoor dining will be banned under the Covid-19 SOPs, while outdoor dining will be allowed up to 11:59 at night,” the health secretary said.

Whereas indoor meetings will be forbidden, while a maximum of 400 persons will be permitted in outdoor gatherings, Imran Sikandar said.

“Shrines will remain closed for visitors during the lockdown restrictions,” the official further said.

“All private and government offices will be allowed to work with 50 percent staff capacity,” he said.

“Educational institutions will also be bound to follow 50 percent attendance,” the secretary added.