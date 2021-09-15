Punjab govt imposes lockdown in five districts
The Punjab government has forced lockdown in five regions of the province till 22 September.
Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has declared lockdown limitations in five districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, and Gujrat, due to high Covid-19 positivity rate.
Secretary health said, “Business centers in this district will be closed by 8:00 at the night, while Friday and Saturday will be two weekly off-days in these districts”.
“Indoor dining will be banned under the Covid-19 SOPs, while outdoor dining will be allowed up to 11:59 at night,” the health secretary said.
Whereas indoor meetings will be forbidden, while a maximum of 400 persons will be permitted in outdoor gatherings, Imran Sikandar said.
“Shrines will remain closed for visitors during the lockdown restrictions,” the official further said.
“All private and government offices will be allowed to work with 50 percent staff capacity,” he said.
“Educational institutions will also be bound to follow 50 percent attendance,” the secretary added.
Read More
India’s groundless claims rejected by Pakistan
The Punjab government has forced lockdown in five regions of the province...
PM Imran Khan needs People of 'good character' for election candidates
The Punjab government has forced lockdown in five regions of the province...
Govt increases the price of petrol by Rs5 for September
The Punjab government has forced lockdown in five regions of the province...
Zahir Jaffer's parents not mentioned in Noor Mukadam murder case, lawyer tells court
The Punjab government has forced lockdown in five regions of the province...
OGRA commends upsurge in petrol price
The Punjab government has forced lockdown in five regions of the province...