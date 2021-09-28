Punjab to boost Covid-19 vaccination drive in the province

Punjab health authorities to boost the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the province.

Punjab has decided to constrict restrictions to accomplish the aims set for Covid-19 inoculation in the province.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch stated that the wedding halls and marquees will particularly be reviewed on September 28 for amenability on the coronavirus SOPs.

“The un-vaccinated persons will not be allowed entry at marriage halls,” secretary health said.

“It will be compulsory for the staff to attach a badge of ‘vaccinated’ on their dress. Moreover, in invitation cards only the vaccinated guests will be invited,” health secretary said.

“Vaccination will be compulsory by 30 September for booking at rest houses, hotels and business centers”, secretary health said. “Covid vaccination will be compulsory for indoor dining, weddings and restaurants by Sep. 30”, he said.

“For the government as well as private offices vaccination will be compulsory from October 15,” provincial health secretary said.

However, comprehensive vaccination will be obligatory from Oct 15 for travel at motorways and by train.

“Covid vaccination will also be compulsory for the public transport travel as well as for the staff from October 15,” top health official said.