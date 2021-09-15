Punjab to reopen educational institutes from September 16

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED), the re-opening of higher education institutes will be on 16 September across the province.

A notification, shared by University of Punjab (UTP) Vice-Chancellor Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Twitter, said that the conclusion to reopen the institutes has been taken in the enactment of the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) instructions.

“All public and private universities, degree awarding institutes and colleges in all the cities of Punjab shall be re-opened with effect from September 16, on a staggered basis,” read the notification.

However, the notification indulges all the concerned authorities to guarantee strict obedience to coronavirus-related limitations and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as well as 100% inoculation of all the teaching and non-teaching staff, and students.

It restates that severe obedience to COVID limits will continue to be imposed till September 22, 2021.

In another Twitter post, Akhtar shared a statement delivered by UTP Registrar Muhammad Khalid Khan, informing that the varsity will recommence from September 16.

UTP will start working with 50% attendance three days a week in obedience to the NCOC guidelines, stated the notification.

The registrar has focused all the heads of departments to guarantee obedience to the directives reiterated by the PHEC.

Furthermore, the Hall Council chairman has been focused to confirm 100% inoculation of hostel residents and compliance with vaccination certificates.