Punjab’s camp probables showing improvement in training camp: DG SBP

26th Sep, 2021. 11:12 am
LAHORE: Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh Friday said Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams were showing significant improvement in their performance and fitness during the week-long training camp, here at the Punjab Stadium.

He lauded the stamina and game skill of Punjab’s young male and female athletes and expressed the hope that they would put up fine performance in the Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament, scheduled to be staged in Peshawar from Sept 27 to 29.

“Our expert coaches and trainers are imparting top level training to Punjab’s young athletes”.
Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams also took part in exhibition athletics competitions at the training camp under the watchful eyes of Sports Board Punjab’s expert coaches and trainers at Punjab Stadium.

SBP’s expert coaches arranged competitive athletics events to give young athletes valuable match practice ahead of the Peshawar event.

Punjab’s Under-17 male athletes Riaz Ahmed, Saleem Ullah, Hammad, Hamza, Wasiq, Mohammad Mohsin, Abdullah Nawaz, Murad Khan, Shahid Khan, Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Junaid exhibited good performance in Long Jump, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw and Shot Putt events.

On the other hand, female sprinters Mareeb Malik, Fatima Saeed, Zara Tariq, Sana Farman, Sania Ijaz, Kashaf Bashir, Javeria and Amna M Hussain demonstrated their talent in 200m, 400m and 800m exhibition races.

Punjab’s athletes are being trained under the supervision of Camp Commandant Tariq Nazir and coaches Ijaz Abdul Khaliq, Allah Ditta Tahir, Ms Nasreen and Ms Sajida.

