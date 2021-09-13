Rafi Chawala wins Faisal Ward-3 seat in Cantonment Boards elections

Independent candidate Muhammad Rafi Chawala has emerged victorious by defeating major parties in Faisal ward-3 Cantonment Boards elections.

According to the details, Muhammad Rafi Chawala has bagged 694 votes while the runner up candidate Adnan Hussain of Jamaat-e-Islami got 670 votes.

Note that, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ruling party has bagged the most votes and emerged as the biggest winner in cantonment board elections held across Pakistan on Sunday.

PTI has obtained 63 seats, closely followed by PML-N which won 59.

Independent candidates bagged 52 seats. However, among the Opposition parties, PPP won 17, the Jamaat-e-Islami seven and Awami National Party two.