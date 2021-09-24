Raise in property tax to be withdrawn: minister
LAHORE: The government has decided to withdraw the recent increase in the property tax, a provincial government official said.
During a meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mian Tariq Misbah, Punjab Minister for Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government would take a number of business-friendly initiatives in the next few months.
Iqbal highlighted the government measures for saving businesses from the disastrous impact of the Covid-19, and said that the increase in the property tax would be withdrawn in the upcoming cabinet meeting.
The present regime was open to listen and implement the recommendations given by the business community, he said.
Misbah thanked the minister for resolving the property tax issue and for his continuous support for the cause of the business community.
Read More
NCCPL, CDC carry out business continuity management drill
KARACHI: The National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) and the Central...
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today on, 24th September 2021
SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is 210.44 Saudi Arabian...
BTC to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistani Rupee on, 24th September 2021
Karachi: Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 Bitcoin...
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on, 24th September 2021
Karachi: Today GBP to PKR (British Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee) –...
EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 24th September 2021
Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to...