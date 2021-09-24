Raise in property tax to be withdrawn: minister

LAHORE: The government has decided to withdraw the recent increase in the property tax, a provincial government official said.

During a meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mian Tariq Misbah, Punjab Minister for Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government would take a number of business-friendly initiatives in the next few months.

Iqbal highlighted the government measures for saving businesses from the disastrous impact of the Covid-19, and said that the increase in the property tax would be withdrawn in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

The present regime was open to listen and implement the recommendations given by the business community, he said.

Misbah thanked the minister for resolving the property tax issue and for his continuous support for the cause of the business community.