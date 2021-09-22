Raising awareness about modern agriculture technology urged

Staff Reporter BOL News

22nd Sep, 2021. 12:06 pm
Agriculture sector

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has directed raising awareness about benefits of using modern technology and certified seeds for increasing wheat yield, a statement said.

Chairing a meeting held to review the strategy for the next wheat crop, he directed arranging farmer gatherings at divisional and district levels.

The minister directed ensuring provision of quality agricultural inputs to the farmers at the time of wheat sowing.

He also asked the relevant officials to hold a meeting with their counterparts in the Irrigation Department for devising a strategy to ensure availability of canal water to the farmers at the time of sowing.

Provincial Agriculture secretary Asad Rehman Gillani, Agriculture secretary South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Agriculture (Extension) director general Dr Anjum Ali, Agriculture Pest Warning director general Dr Muhammad Aslam, Agricultural Information director Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, Crop Reporting director Abdul Qayyum and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Gold Prices Qatar: Today Gold Rate In Qatar, 22nd September 2021

Qatar: Gold Rate Qatar (Updated, 22nd September 2021) 22k – Today Gold rate...
2 hours ago
Gold Prices Qatar: Today Gold Rate In Qatar, 22nd September 2021

Qatar: Gold Rate Qatar (Updated, 22nd September 2021) 22k – Today Gold rate...
2 hours ago
XRP TO PKR: Today 1 Ripple Price in Pakistan, on 22nd September 2021

In these countries, the exchange of different cryptocurrencies, such as Ripple to...
2 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on, 22nd September 2021

Karachi: Today GBP to PKR (British Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee) –...
3 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 22nd September 2021

Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to...
3 hours ago
USD TO SAR: Today Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal on, 22nd September 2021

Today USD to SAR (Dollar rate in Saudi Riyal) – Dollar to SAR...