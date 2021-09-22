Raising awareness about modern agriculture technology urged

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has directed raising awareness about benefits of using modern technology and certified seeds for increasing wheat yield, a statement said.

Chairing a meeting held to review the strategy for the next wheat crop, he directed arranging farmer gatherings at divisional and district levels.

The minister directed ensuring provision of quality agricultural inputs to the farmers at the time of wheat sowing.

He also asked the relevant officials to hold a meeting with their counterparts in the Irrigation Department for devising a strategy to ensure availability of canal water to the farmers at the time of sowing.

Provincial Agriculture secretary Asad Rehman Gillani, Agriculture secretary South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Agriculture (Extension) director general Dr Anjum Ali, Agriculture Pest Warning director general Dr Muhammad Aslam, Agricultural Information director Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, Crop Reporting director Abdul Qayyum and other senior officers attended the meeting.