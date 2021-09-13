Ramiz Raja announces new under-19 T20 world league

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja announced that the board has decided to launch Under-19 T20 World League to promote the young talent of Pakistan.

After becoming the PCB chairman, he held a press conference where he revealed the roadmap for Pakistan cricket in the next few years.

He said that PCB is aiming to launch the league by next year. According to him, Pakistan has lagged behind the rest of the world in terms of producing young cricketers.

So he aims to develop youngsters into world-class players. He said that the Under-19 T20 World League will provide a platform for the youngsters to develop and showcase their talents.

He revealed that former international cricketers will be appointed as coaches for all the teams taking part in the league so that they can share their experience with the upcoming cricketers in Pakistan.

He added that the coaches will be the biggest assets of the league as players will move onto the next stage of their careers but coaches will be there to guide every new player entering the league.

He also said that PCB is looking to invest in club cricket in Pakistan as it will be beneficial for the country’s cricket in identifying new talent and promote them up the domestic level.

He further said that if a club manages to produce one international player for Pakistan then PCB will bear all the expenses for the clubs including cricket gear, merchandise, and other facilities.

Ramiz concluded by saying that further details of the league will be revealed in due time.