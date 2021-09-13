Ramiz Raja elected unchallenged as new PCB Chairman

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has been elected unchallenged as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today.

The top post of chairman at PCB fell vacant after Ehsan Mani stepped down from his position after three years last month.

The election for the vacant post was held in Lahore today.

The PCB’s Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed conducted the election and chaired the special meeting to elect the 36th PCB Chairman.

Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Asad Ali Khan, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Khan are members of the BoG and will attend the special meeting to elect the new PCB chairman.

Ramiz vows to take Pakistan cricket to new heights

Addressing the BoG meeting following his election, Ramiz Raja said, “I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB Chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off-the-field.”

“One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men’s cricket team the same culture, mind-set, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations,” he said.

The new PCB chairman said that we have to back the national team and provide them assistance and support at every level so that they can produce that brand of cricket, which the fans also expect from them each time they step onto the field of play.

“Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers. The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution,” he added.

Ramiz Raja will be addressing a press conference at the Bob Woolmer Indoor School at 2:15 pm today.