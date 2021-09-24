Ramiz Raja introducing a new cricket channel in Pakistan

Suhaib Ahmed

24th Sep, 2021. 08:14 pm
Ramiz Raja introducing a new cricket channel in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja want to introduce a new cricket channel in Pakistan for the betterment of cricket.

Ramiz Raja had a meeting with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry where they exchanged ideas of launching a new cricket channel in the country.

Fawad tweeted, Chairman PCB @iramizraja called on @fawadchaudhry, Federal Minister for I&B. Both exchanged ideas on bringing a new cricket channel in Pakistan.

After the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry presented a shield to Ramiz Raja.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

17 mins ago
Michael Owen official ambassador of Pakistan Football League

English footballer, Michael Owen has signed a 3 years contract to become...
37 mins ago
National T20 Cup: Sindh win by 5 wickets against Southern Punjab

National T20 Cup: Sindh won by 5 wickets against Southern Punjab in...
1 hour ago
EPL to be a part of PFL with club partnerships

English Premier League (EPL) clubs are reportedly getting involved in Pakistan’s new...
2 hours ago
National T20 Cup Live: Sindh vs Southern Punjab | Match 3 | National T20 2021 | PCB

National T20 Cup Live: Live streaming of the third match of National...
2 hours ago
Eng cricketers deny claims of being behind ECB to cancel Pak tour

England cricketers denied the claims that they were behind England and Wales...
3 hours ago
PSL: PCB mulls proposal to offer $250,000 to cricket superstars

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja is in favor of convincing...