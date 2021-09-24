Ramiz Raja introducing a new cricket channel in Pakistan
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja want to introduce a new cricket channel in Pakistan for the betterment of cricket.
Ramiz Raja had a meeting with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry where they exchanged ideas of launching a new cricket channel in the country.
Fawad tweeted, Chairman PCB @iramizraja called on @fawadchaudhry, Federal Minister for I&B. Both exchanged ideas on bringing a new cricket channel in Pakistan.
Chairman PCB @iramizraja called on @fawadchaudhry, Federal Minister for I&B. Both exchanged ideas on bringing a new cricket channel in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/FRltj1mcR5
— Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) September 23, 2021
After the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry presented a shield to Ramiz Raja.
Read More
Michael Owen official ambassador of Pakistan Football League
English footballer, Michael Owen has signed a 3 years contract to become...
National T20 Cup: Sindh win by 5 wickets against Southern Punjab
National T20 Cup: Sindh won by 5 wickets against Southern Punjab in...
EPL to be a part of PFL with club partnerships
English Premier League (EPL) clubs are reportedly getting involved in Pakistan’s new...
National T20 Cup Live: Sindh vs Southern Punjab | Match 3 | National T20 2021 | PCB
National T20 Cup Live: Live streaming of the third match of National...
Eng cricketers deny claims of being behind ECB to cancel Pak tour
England cricketers denied the claims that they were behind England and Wales...