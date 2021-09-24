Ramiz Raja introducing a new cricket channel in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja want to introduce a new cricket channel in Pakistan for the betterment of cricket.

Ramiz Raja had a meeting with the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry where they exchanged ideas of launching a new cricket channel in the country.

Fawad tweeted, Chairman PCB @iramizraja called on @fawadchaudhry, Federal Minister for I&B. Both exchanged ideas on bringing a new cricket channel in Pakistan.

Chairman PCB @iramizraja called on @fawadchaudhry, Federal Minister for I&B. Both exchanged ideas on bringing a new cricket channel in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/FRltj1mcR5 — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) September 23, 2021

After the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry presented a shield to Ramiz Raja.