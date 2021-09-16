Ramiz Raja is bringing a post of ‘Director Cricket’ in PCB
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja is interested in bringing a post of ‘Director Cricket’ so that his ideas and plans could be implemented.
As per the reports, the Director Cricket will be provided with the power to deal with all domestic and international cricket affairs.
Director cricket operations international, Zakir Khan and director National High-Performance Centre, Nadeem Khan will continue to work, but decision-making power will be given to Director Cricket.
Ramiz Raja said in an interview, “I think all the things related to the senior team, U19 cricket, A team, academies, first-class coaches should be overseen by a team director,”
However, PCB director commercial, Babar Hameed could be in trouble if PCB couldn’t arrange a decision review system (DRS) for the ODI series against New Zealand.
As a result, the series will not be included in the ICC World Cup Super League and will now be considered as a ‘bilateral contest’.
