Ramiz Raja: ‘Pak will now look after its own interest after Eng boycott tour’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja said that the “western bloc” seems united after England became the second country to cancel Pakistan’s tour.

In a video message, Ramiz Raja said, “I am severely disappointed in England’s withdrawal but it was expected because this western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other,”

On Monday, England and Wales Cricket Board withdrew its men’s and women’s teams from a tour of Pakistan next month, citing the security threat in the region.

It also cited player fatigue ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

New Zealand withdrew its tour to Pakistan last week just before the toss for the first ODI at Rawalpindi and didn’t give any details about the security threats they had received.

Ramiz said, “There was a sense of anger because first New Zealand got away without sharing information about the threat they were facing,”

“This (England) decision was expected but this is a lesson for us because we go out of our way to accommodate and pamper these sides when they visit.”

On the other hand, Pakistan has twice toured England since the pandemic and has also travelled to New Zealand and West Indies. The PCB had scheduled a domestic season with teams like New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia.

Pakistan scheduled 12 T20s ahead of the World Cup, but with the withdrawal by England and New Zealand will take the Pakistan team into the event with just one completed T20 that was against West Indies.

Ramiz said that these withdrawal tours have also put matches against the West Indies and Australia in danger.

Ramiz Raja said, “We have a West Indies series that can also be hit, and Australia who is already reconsidering. This England, Australia and New Zealand are all one block. Who can we complain to?”

He added that Zimbabwe was willing to play in Pakistan to fill the gap left by both New Zealand and England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had also offered to send their B teams to Pakistan, however, all these suggested tours could not materialize due to “logistical difficulties,”

PCB has scheduled its own domestic National T20 Cup in which the World Cup squad will also participate.

Ramiz said that now Pakistan has set its target to beat three teams.

He said, “We had one team in our target, our neighbours (India), now add two more teams, New Zealand and England,”