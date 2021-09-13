Ramiz Raja: PCB will not run after India to play cricket series with Pakistan

Suhaib Ahmed

13th Sep, 2021. 11:32 pm
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has categorically said that Pakistan will not run behind India to play bilateral cricket.

Ramiz held a press conference after holding the chairmanship of the PCB. He opined on different matters in an hour-long press conference at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) in Lahore.

He said, “We will not run behind India to play series with us,”

“Immediate series talks with India is impossible as due to politics, sporting event is damaged. Our main focus is to address problems at the domestic, club and school level,”

