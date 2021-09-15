Ramiz Raja shares his views on Pakistan-India bilateral series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja, has specified that there are no chances of Pakistan and India resuming their bilateral cricket ties in the current circumstances.

Ramiz said that the series between the Pakistan and India is not possible due to the political tensions, Pakistan has to focus on improving their domestic cricket without worrying about holding a bilateral series.

Ramiz Raja said, “It [Indo-Pak bilateral ties] is impossible right now. The sporting model has been spoiled by politics, and right now, it is a status quo, and we are not in a hurry on this issue because we have to focus on our domestic and local cricket.”

He also talked about the upcoming clash between the arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup and said that the Pakistani players have to take responsibility and play fearless cricket in the high-octane clash.

He said that the national team needs to be fully prepared, he also said that Pakistan has the potential to win the T20 World Cup if they perform to the best of their abilities.