Ramiz Raja slams New Zealand after they unilaterally postponed the series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has slammed New Zealand after they unilaterally called off the series due to a security alert.

Ramiz tweeted that he felt sorry for the fans and asked New Zealand to tell on what basis they called off the series, he also affirmed that New Zealand will hear us from Pakistan at the forum of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ramiz Raja said, “Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC.”

Earlier, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also mediated and talked to New Zealand’s counterpart Jacinda Ardern where he ‘informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and there are no security threats’.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said that the decision was made following a threat escalation in the New Zealand Government for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PCB said that ‘the security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here. PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches.’

PCB termed the decision as ‘disappointment’ for cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world.