Rare White Stag killed by police officers after running wild

Rare White Stag shot by police officers after running wild
The animal could not be left to find its own way to safety, according to police, because it was becoming distressed and posing a hazard to cars and the general public.
Police shot and killed a wild white stag that was seen rampaging around residential streets in Bootle, near Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said they got numerous reports on Sunday morning from people who had seen the animal on the streets.
According to an NHS worker, “I was on my way to work at the Royal this morning.”
“As I came over the flyover in Seaforth, there was a police car at the lights at the top of Knowsley Road and as the officer approached off it ran towards Bootle.”
“It must have been quite scared and I genuinely have no idea where it was from.”
Things you don’t normally see in Bootle on a Sunday 🦌🦌 pic.twitter.com/MP5eSQklcI
— paulakp (@paulawooparr) September 26, 2021
As the stag rushed across highways and got frightened, police expressed “concerns for motorist safety.”
According to them, the animal was able to be secured in an industrial park where a veterinarian could keep an eye on its well-being.
