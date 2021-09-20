BISE Rawalpindi Board announces to publish the Matric and Intermediate Results 2021 soon

The Rawalpindi board of intermediate and secondary education has made a significant pronouncement concerning the matric and intermediate results in 2021.

The BISE Rawalpindi made the announcement on the official Twitter account.

**IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT** Result of HSSC EXAMINATION, 2021 will be announced on 30-09-2021 & Result of SSC EXAMINATION, 2021 will be announced on 16-10-2021. Students can get their results through SMS by sending their

Roll Number at 800296 after Result Declaration. — BISE RAWALPINDI (@BiseRawalpindi) September 20, 2021

The BISE Rawalpindi matric result 2021 will be announced on 16th October 2021, claimed the statement issued by the official board authorities.

Whereas, the BISE Rawalpindi intermediate result 2021 will be professed on 30th September 2021.

The board has confirmed that the outcome of the SSC and HSSC annual examinations will be declared according to the mentioned schedule.

Matric and Intermediate Results 2021

However, the board had delivered the examination schedule before the annual exams and since then the students have been waiting for the results by the board authorities.

After conducting the exams the board authorities take some months to accumulate the result of the appeared candidates.

The candidates are conversant that after the declaration of the result they can check it easily.

The students can contact their results online through the roll number issued to them before the beginning of the exams and can also get their results through SMS by sending their Roll Number at 800296 after the result announcement.

Annual Exams 2021

Due to the coronavirus pandemic this year the annual exams of matric and intermediate have been delayed.

Whereas, the government had declared to hold the exams of the optional subjects only to estimate the performance of the students so that they can get promoted to the next class.

Presently, the results of matric and intermediate are under the assembling procedure, the Rawalpindi board has informed the students regarding the schedule of the statement of matric and intermediate results 2021.

