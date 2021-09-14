RDA chairman directs officials to complete long-delayed housing scheme

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Tuesday directed officials to complete the long-delayed RDA housing scheme.

The chairman, while reviewing a meeting, directed officials to provide relief to the general public. He said that the masses should know about Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 and illegal housing schemes.

“This is a big question mark that the 1989 RDA housing scheme has not been developed yet. The housing scheme should have been developed by now,” observed Murtaza. He also asked the director MP&TE to make an establishment of interest (EOI) as soon as possible.

The director was also ordered to continue its crackdown of illegal housing schemes, and unauthorised constructions and commercial activities without any fear.

During the meeting, the RDA chairman was also briefed by the director of estate management about vacant land, transfer cases in RDA’s properties, verification and clearance of residential and commercial buildings.

Murtaza appreciated the completion of the work on Dr Qadeer Khan road on a fast track basis and stressed that the work on Ketchery Chowk, Ammar Chowk and Defence Chowk Rawalpindi should be done as soon as possible.

The chairman urged all the employees of the department to work honestly and diligently to address the grievances of the general people.

“When there is no physical impediment in the way of work, it should not be delayed. We should significantly increase the working hours to alleviate the hardships of the common people,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director MP&TE Jamshed Aftab, Director Estate Management Saima Younis, DD Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, DD Admin Iftikhar Ahmad Janjua, DD Engineer Azizullah and other concerned officers.