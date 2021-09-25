Real Tarzan Ho Vah Lang spent 40 years in the forest

Real Tarzan spent 40 years in the forest

After living in the Vietnamese forest for more than four decades, Ho Vah Lang has been labeled the “Real Tarzan.”

Ho Vah Lang lived in the Vietnamese bush with his father and brother after his father fled modern civilization following the death of his wife and children during the Vietnam War in 1972.

Lang encountered only a few people throughout his time in the bush and survived on fruit, honey, and animals such as rats and snakes.

When they were rescued roughly eight years ago and sent to a settlement with other people, Lang had no idea women existed.

Alvaro Cezero, the man who tracked Lang and his family, said: “More surprising still is that today, despite being able to distinguish between men and women, he still doesn’t know the essential difference between them.

“I can confirm that Lang has never had the minimum sexual desire and his reproductive instinct has never shown its head in any of its many facets.”

Lang revealed that his father never talked to them about women. Although he can identify a man and a woman, Lang still lacks knowledge of the essential differences between them.