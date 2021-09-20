Ring set with 12,638 diamonds breaks a Guinness world record

Indian jeweller creates world record for most diamonds on a ring! A jeweller from Hyderabad has become the recipient of the Guinness World Record for most diamonds a ring has.

The Guinness World Records said in a statement. Kotti Srikanth owns Hyderabad-based The Diamond Store by Chandybhai, which is a unit of the Hallmark Jewellers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RENANI JEWELS (@renanijewels)



Srikanth made use of a whopping 7,801 diamonds. He set the jewels in a ring-shaped like a flower and made it to the big book of records.

In a Facebook post sharing the record, the Guinness Book said that the number of diamonds set in this ring is more than that found in an average jewellery store.

The inspiration for the ring came from a rare flower indigenous to the Himalayas called Brahma Kamalam. The ring was consequently named ‘The Divine – 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam.