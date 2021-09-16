Ripple price prediction: XRP price makes a change

Ripple price set up a swipe high on September 6 at $1.42 but was unsuccessful to bear the level as it was followed by a market-wide smash the next day. Due to this sell-off, XRP lost 25% of its value but succeeded to remain above the $1.05 support floor.

After a few days of consolidation, XRP price succeeded to jump off this barrier and kick-start an uptrend. A 10% increase from its present position will push Ripple to meet the $1.23 resistance level.

Flipping this hurdle into a support level will open the payment token’s path to the range high at $1.42. In an exceedingly bullish case, XRP price might spread out the climb to retest the $1.66 and $1.83 ceilings.