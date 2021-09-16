Ripple price prediction: XRP price makes a change
Ripple price set up a swipe high on September 6 at $1.42 but was unsuccessful to bear the level as it was followed by a market-wide smash the next day. Due to this sell-off, XRP lost 25% of its value but succeeded to remain above the $1.05 support floor.
After a few days of consolidation, XRP price succeeded to jump off this barrier and kick-start an uptrend. A 10% increase from its present position will push Ripple to meet the $1.23 resistance level.
Flipping this hurdle into a support level will open the payment token’s path to the range high at $1.42. In an exceedingly bullish case, XRP price might spread out the climb to retest the $1.66 and $1.83 ceilings.
Read More
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 17th Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 17th Sept 2021 is being sold...
Chinese companies are not satisfied with the pace of work on CPEC
Special Assistant to Prime Minister CPEC Khalid Mansoor has admitted that Chinese...
SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar
When the SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar,...
The growth of major industries in the country has increased
The growth of major industries in the country has increased during July...
Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes
Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes...