Ripple price prediction: XRP price totters on a constant barrier for too long

Ripple price set up two identical swings low points at $1.05 on August 18 and August 27. The third retest of this level derived after the September 7 clatter, but the XRP price is still holding above it for coarsely a week now.

Though the probabilities of an increase are not terrible, investors should be cautious of a retest of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.966. This change is likely to gather liquidity resting below the August 12 swipe lows.

Such a move is probable to activate a rally to $1.236, the instant resistance ceiling. Clearing this part will open the track for the range high at $1.423.