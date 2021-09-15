Ripple price prediction: XRP price totters on a constant barrier for too long
Ripple price set up two identical swings low points at $1.05 on August 18 and August 27. The third retest of this level derived after the September 7 clatter, but the XRP price is still holding above it for coarsely a week now.
Though the probabilities of an increase are not terrible, investors should be cautious of a retest of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.966. This change is likely to gather liquidity resting below the August 12 swipe lows.
Such a move is probable to activate a rally to $1.236, the instant resistance ceiling. Clearing this part will open the track for the range high at $1.423.
Read More
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 16th Sept 2021
Ripple price set up two identical swings low points at $1.05 on...
European gas prices touch new record
Ripple price set up two identical swings low points at $1.05 on...
Kremlin: Nord Stream 2 Unveiling Will Balance Gas Price Limits on European Market
Ripple price set up two identical swings low points at $1.05 on...
Gold prices in Pakistan have risen again due to the rise in the bull market
Ripple price set up two identical swings low points at $1.05 on...
Deputy Governor SBP explained the reason for the rise in the price of the dollar
Ripple price set up two identical swings low points at $1.05 on...