Rolls-Royce plans to go all electric by 2030
LONDON: British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday that all its products will be fully electric by 2030 as it is to begin on-road testing of its first fully electric model soon.
The new electric car specter will undergo the most demanding testing program in Rolls-Royce’s history, covering 2.5 million km — a simulation of more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce, on average, the company said.
It will come to market in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company said.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chief Executive Officer, Torsten Muller-Otvos, said: “With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030.”
“By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products,” he said.
Britain plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 as part of its effort to deliver its legally binding commitment to bring greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
Read More
Hong Kong firm aims long-term presence in Pakistan
BEIJING: ioncom (Hong Kong) Technology Ltd is looking for original equipment manufacturers,...
Philippines' debt balloons to $228.68bn in August
MANILA: The Philippines' debt ballooned to 11.64 trillion pesos (roughly 228.68 billion...
No letup in rupee depreciation against dollar
KARACHI: The rupee lost another 18 paisas against the dollar on Thursday...
Pakistan among top 10 producers of wheat, cotton and rice
LAHORE: Pakistan is among the world’s top 10 producers of wheat, cotton,...
Matiari-Lahore power transmission line to cut losses to 4%: PM
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the operationalisation of the...