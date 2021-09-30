Rolls-Royce plans to go all electric by 2030

LONDON: British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday that all its products will be fully electric by 2030 as it is to begin on-road testing of its first fully electric model soon.

The new electric car specter will undergo the most demanding testing program in Rolls-Royce’s history, covering 2.5 million km — a simulation of more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce, on average, the company said.

It will come to market in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company said.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chief Executive Officer, Torsten Muller-Otvos, said: “With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030.”

“By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products,” he said.

Britain plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 as part of its effort to deliver its legally binding commitment to bring greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.