Rupee losses 8 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost 8 paisas against dollar on Monday, owing to higher demand for the external payments, dealers said.

The exchange rate ended at Rs168.10 against the greenback from last Friday’s closing of Rs168.02 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The currency dealers said the demand for the dollar was seen because the market opened after two weekly holidays. Higher international commodity and oil prices further enhanced the demand for the foreign currency.

The dollar is continuously appreciating against the local unit and is heading towards an all-time high. The dollar recorded an all-time high against the rupee at Rs168.44 on August 26, 2020.