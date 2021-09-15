Russian court has imposed heavy fines on Facebook and Twitter
A Russian court has imposed a hefty fine for failing to delete banned content on Facebook and Twitter.
Russia has recently taken a hard line on US technology companies Facebook and Twitter, accusing them of interfering in parliamentary elections.
According to the news agency, a court in Moscow on Tuesday imposed five fines worth 21 million rubles on Facebook, which amounts to 288,000 US dollars, while the same court also imposed a fine of 5 million rubles on Twitter.
According to the Russian news agency, Facebook has so far been fined 90 million rubles in Russia and Twitter 45 million rubles.
The court also imposed a hefty fine on Google for failing to protect users’ data.
