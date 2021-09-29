Sachin Tendulkar wishes speedy recovery of cricket legend Inzamam-ul-Haq

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 10:59 am
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar prayed for the speedy recovery of the former Pakistan batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq after suffering from a heart attack.

On his official Twitter account, Sachin wrote,

“You’ve always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field.”

“I hope and pray that you’ll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon,” the former skipper added.

According to his manager, Inzamam has been discharged from the hospital after successful angioplasty.

The manager said that a stent has been successfully placed in Inzamam’s heart to help him recover faster.

Inzamam had been complaining about his chest pain for the past three days. Initial testing did not reveal anything threatening, but testing done on Monday revealed that he suffered a heart attack and was rushed for surgery. His agent said that he was stable but doctors recommended to be under their observation for a while.

He stepped down from the international game in 2007. He has performed at several positions, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019. He has also worked as head coach of Afghanistan.

