19th Sep, 2021. 12:04 pm
Sadly, global politics won over great game of cricket: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in a tweet said that sadly, global politics has won over the great game of cricket.

In a tweet, the minister said that there were no security threats and New Zealand gladly accepted credit for handling March’19 massacre of Muslims with grace, adding that “then you must also take criticism for messing up today. Appalled by the way you have acted,”.

He said that “just a reminder: When Pakistan Cricket team visited New Zealand, they met the families of the March 2019 massacre victims, showed sympathy, warmth, grace & character,”.

