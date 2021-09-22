Samsung Electronics to set up TV line-up plant in Karachi

Hamza HabibOur Correspondent

22nd Sep, 2021. 03:43 pm
Samsung Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Samsung Electronics in collaboration with the local partner will establish a TV line-up plant in Karachi, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said: “I have been informed that Samsung Electronics is in the process of establishing their TV line-up plant in collaboration with the R&R Industries in Karachi.

“It will become functional in 4th [fourth] quarter of 2021 and is expected to produce 50,000 units annually. This is a vindication of MoC’s [Ministry of Commerce] “Make-in-Pakistan” policy for industrialisation via rationalisation of input costs and other incentives.”

Samsung represented 32.9 per cent of the global TV market in terms of sales revenue in the January-March period, its largest share for the first quarter, according to the data from industry researcher Omdia.

Samsung was followed by its South Korean rival LG Electronics with 19.2 per cent and Japan’s Sony Corp with 8 per cent.

Samsung is already set to begin the manufacturing of its cellphones in a joint venture with the Lucky Motor Corporation. Lucky Motor Corporation has entered into an agreement with the Samsung Gulf Electronics to produce Samsung mobile phones at its automobile plant at Port Qasim.

