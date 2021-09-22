Samsung Electronics to set up TV line-up plant in Karachi
ISLAMABAD: Samsung Electronics in collaboration with the local partner will establish a TV line-up plant in Karachi, a senior government official said on Wednesday.
In a tweet, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said: “I have been informed that Samsung Electronics is in the process of establishing their TV line-up plant in collaboration with the R&R Industries in Karachi.
“It will become functional in 4th [fourth] quarter of 2021 and is expected to produce 50,000 units annually. This is a vindication of MoC’s [Ministry of Commerce] “Make-in-Pakistan” policy for industrialisation via rationalisation of input costs and other incentives.”
Samsung represented 32.9 per cent of the global TV market in terms of sales revenue in the January-March period, its largest share for the first quarter, according to the data from industry researcher Omdia.
Samsung was followed by its South Korean rival LG Electronics with 19.2 per cent and Japan’s Sony Corp with 8 per cent.
Samsung is already set to begin the manufacturing of its cellphones in a joint venture with the Lucky Motor Corporation. Lucky Motor Corporation has entered into an agreement with the Samsung Gulf Electronics to produce Samsung mobile phones at its automobile plant at Port Qasim.
Read More
Linking CPEC with CARs, EU part of PM’s economic narrative: minister
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that...
ADB’s forecast for Pakistan’s economy welcomed
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday...
Govt to ensure Rs50/kg reduction in cooking oil prices
ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to provide tax relief on edible oil...
Saudi team’s performance at robotics summit to pave way for more progress
RIYADH/JEDDAH: As the Saudi team secured sixth place in a contest at...
Global conversation on energy transition is ‘misrepresented’: Opec chief
DUBAI: While the global transition to clean energy is crucial, Opec secretary...