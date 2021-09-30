Saudi Arabia keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan
LAHORE: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al Malki called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to boost bilateral trade ties and cooperation of various sectors.
The Saudi ambassador said the kingdom is keen to boost trade ties between the two countries and invited the Punjab CM to visit the kingdom. The CM accepted his invitation and thanked him.
Usman Buzdar said that he has been forming a policy of the zero NOC (no objection certificate) in the special economic zone, while a special desk is being set up in the CM office to facilitate the investors.
