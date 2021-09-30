Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2 billion on local digital content

Web Desk

30th Sep, 2021. 10:53 am

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will allocate SR4.2 billion ($1.2 billion) to develop the local digital content industry, Arab News reported.

The decision follows the Cabinet’s approval of the establishment of the Digital Content Council on Tuesday.

The new entity will be responsible for taking initiatives to promote the fast-growing digital content industry of the Kingdom.

The council will receive funding for 36 initiatives aimed at developing skills and creating more jobs in areas such as video gaming, video production and digital advertising, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

