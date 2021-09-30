Saudi Arabia to spend $1.2 billion on local digital content
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will allocate SR4.2 billion ($1.2 billion) to develop the local digital content industry, Arab News reported.
The decision follows the Cabinet’s approval of the establishment of the Digital Content Council on Tuesday.
The new entity will be responsible for taking initiatives to promote the fast-growing digital content industry of the Kingdom.
The council will receive funding for 36 initiatives aimed at developing skills and creating more jobs in areas such as video gaming, video production and digital advertising, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Read More
Nepra conducts public hearing to discuss KE petition
KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) conducted a public hearing...
Tarin seeks three-month ban on essential food items export
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Revenue and Finance Shaukat Tarin has directed the...
USD TO AED: Today Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham on, 30th September 2021
Today USD to AED (Dollar rate in UAE Dirham) – Dollar to AED...
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 30th Sept 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (30th September 2021) today 24 Carat is...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 30th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...