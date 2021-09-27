Saudi Arabia’s real estate deals rise 19%
RIYADH: The value of real estate transactions in Saudi Arabia increased 19 per cent to approximately SR15.59 billion ($4.1 billion) in the period between August and September, compared with SR13.12 billion in the same period last year, Arab News reported citing figures issued by the Justice Ministry.
The number of real estate transactions recorded during the same period stood at around 20,900.
Commercial real estate deals rose 93 per cent to reach SR5.2 billion, compared with the same period last year.
Residential real estate deals represented 58.3 per cent of the total transactions, commercial deals (33.4 per cent), and agricultural and industrial deals stood at 8.3 per cent.
Riyadh witnessed the largest number of real estate deals worth SR6.88 billion; followed by Jeddah at SR2.21 billion.
Read More
Saudi investment chief in Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties
RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih met Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and...
Saudi-govt Kafalah grants $115 million in loans to women-led enterprises
RIYADH: The Small and Medium Enterprises Loan Guarantee Programme (Kafalah), a government...
Business upbeat on Dubai’s brightening growth outlook
DUBAI: Dubai’s amazing journey of recovery from a Covid-19-induced economic slowdown is...
Footwear exports surge 23.7% in two months
ISLAMABAD: The exports of footwear increased 23.72 per cent during the first...
Pakistan Furniture Council to participate in Dubai Expo 2020
LAHORE: The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is all set to ensure active...