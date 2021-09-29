Saudi Aramco shares rise 3%

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco shares recorded their highest price since October 2020 on September 28, 2021, at SR36.55, Arab News reported.

The stock is currently trading at a 3 per cent increase, with heavy trading exceeding 19 million shares so far.

Brent oil rose to its highest level in three years during the trading, exceeding the $80/barrier, in light of the strong global demand for crude in conjunction with the continued recovery from the pandemic.