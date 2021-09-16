Saudi crown prince launches human capability development programme

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launched a programme to develop human capabilities as part of the Vision 2030, Arab News reported.

The programme represents a national strategy aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of human capabilities locally and globally by seizing opportunities, resulting from accelerated and renewed needs.

The human capability development programme will prepare citizens for “the current and future labour market with the capabilities and ambitions that compete with the world,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

This will be done through enhancing values, developing fundamental skills and skills of the future, and knowledge development, Prince Mohammed said.

“Due to my confidence in the capabilities of every citizen, this programme has been developed to meet the needs and aspirations of all segments of society,” the crown prince said.

The programme focuses on developing a solid educational base for all citizens to instil values from an early age, while preparing the youth for the future local and global labour market.

It will develop the skills of citizens by providing lifelong learning opportunities, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship culture, and developing and activating policies to ensure the competitiveness of the kingdom.

The crown prince announced that the programme will include 89 initiatives aimed at achieving 16 strategic objectives of the Vision 2030.

The programme’s strategy will be built on three pillars: developing a resilient and strong educational base, preparing for the future labour market locally and globally, and providing lifelong learning opportunities.

The programme’s aims include increasing kindergarten enrolment from 23 per cent to 90 per cent and having two Saudi universities ranked among the top 100 universities in the world by 2030.