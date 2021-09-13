Saudi food sector see 11% drop in workforce

RIYADH: The number of workers in the accommodation and food service activities sector dropped 11 per cent, or 46,000 quarter-on-quarter, to 386,400 in the first quarter of 2021, Arab News quoted the General Authority for Statistics data showed.

The number of Saudis working in the sector declined 13 per cent, or 12,000 workers, to 78,300, accounting for 20 per cent of the industry’s total workforce in the first quarter of 2021, Argaam reported.

Meanwhile, the number of non-Saudi workers, representing 80 per cent of the sector’s total workforce, also fell 10 per cent, or nearly 34,000, to 308,100 workers in the first quarter of the current year.