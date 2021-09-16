Saudi government’s new warning penalty on violations of SOPs

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

16th Sep, 2021. 06:44 pm

The Saudi Interior Ministry has issued a warning that repeated violations of SOPs will result in a fine of up to 100,000 riyals.

According to the lesson website, the ministry has said that the fine for violating SOPs under normal circumstances is one thousand riyals.

The ministry said, “non-observance of social distance in public places, non-inspection of temperature when entering, non-observance of masks and violation of instructions are violations of SOPs”.

“The ministry’s regulations clearly set out the SOPs for individuals and organizations that need to be implemented.”

“Investigators have been empowered, depending on the circumstances, to double the amount of the fine in addition to the ordinary fine.”

