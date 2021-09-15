Saudi inflation in August decelerates
MOSCOW/DUBAI: The inflation rate in Saudi Arabia decelerated in August for the second month in a row, as the effects of the July 2020 tripling of the value-added tax (VAT) rate no longer weigh on spending, Arab News reported.
The consumer price index (CPI), a gauge used to detect the changes in prices, recorded a modest increase of 0.3 per cent in August, compared with the same month a year ago.
But the CPI increase represents a sharp drop from the annual rate recorded in June at 6.5 per cent, according to the General Authority for Statistics.
This fall reflects the diminishing impact of the increase in VAT from 5 per cent to 15 per cent that significantly affected the consumer price index levels starting from July 2020.
Read More
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 16th Sept 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia revised its GDP figures for the second quarter of...
European gas prices touch new record
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia revised its GDP figures for the second quarter of...
Kremlin: Nord Stream 2 Unveiling Will Balance Gas Price Limits on European Market
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia revised its GDP figures for the second quarter of...
Gold prices in Pakistan have risen again due to the rise in the bull market
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia revised its GDP figures for the second quarter of...
Deputy Governor SBP explained the reason for the rise in the price of the dollar
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia revised its GDP figures for the second quarter of...