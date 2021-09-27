Saudi investment chief in Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties

RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih met Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Askar Mamin during an official visit to the country.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties and bolster cooperation in different sectors.

The Saudi delegation met government officials and representatives of major Kazakh companies. The visit aims at enhancing economic ties between the two countries.

During the 5th meeting of the Saudi-Kazakhstan Joint Committee, Al-Falih stressed the importance of promoting mutual and joint investments in the two countries and taking advantage of the available opportunities, especially as the kingdom’s economy opened its door to foreign investments in several areas.

Al-Falih will also attend the signing of an MoU between the National Companies Entrepreneurship Programme of the Ministry of Investment and Kazakh Invest.