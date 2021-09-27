Saudi investment chief in Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties
RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih met Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Askar Mamin during an official visit to the country.
The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties and bolster cooperation in different sectors.
The Saudi delegation met government officials and representatives of major Kazakh companies. The visit aims at enhancing economic ties between the two countries.
During the 5th meeting of the Saudi-Kazakhstan Joint Committee, Al-Falih stressed the importance of promoting mutual and joint investments in the two countries and taking advantage of the available opportunities, especially as the kingdom’s economy opened its door to foreign investments in several areas.
Al-Falih will also attend the signing of an MoU between the National Companies Entrepreneurship Programme of the Ministry of Investment and Kazakh Invest.
Read More
Saudi-govt Kafalah grants $115 million in loans to women-led enterprises
RIYADH: The Small and Medium Enterprises Loan Guarantee Programme (Kafalah), a government...
Business upbeat on Dubai’s brightening growth outlook
DUBAI: Dubai’s amazing journey of recovery from a Covid-19-induced economic slowdown is...
Footwear exports surge 23.7% in two months
ISLAMABAD: The exports of footwear increased 23.72 per cent during the first...
Pakistan Furniture Council to participate in Dubai Expo 2020
LAHORE: The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is all set to ensure active...
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 27th Sept 2021 (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (27th September 2021) today 24 Carat is...