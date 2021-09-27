SBCA draws SHC’s ire over illegal structures

The Sindh High Court (SHC) came down hard on the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Monday for its delay and reluctance over removing illegally erected structures in two different neighborhoods of Karachi.

In the matter pertaining to removal of illegally built structure over a plot in Surjani Town, the law officer of SBCA tried to misguide the court stating that the structure could not be removed because Sindh chief minister had prohibited provincial authorities from taking any action against kuchi abadies.

When the two-member bench headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan wondered how the CM could go against the orders of the court, an assistant advocate general informed it that the statement of SBCA’s law officer was not true. He stated that the illegal construction had not only been removed, but the possession of the vacant plot had been given to the applicant.

The bench observed it appeared that the SBCA’s law officer was attending the court without preparation and without taking briefing from its department. The bench warned him to be careful in future and advised him to take proper instruction from his department before attending the court. The bench, with these observations, disposed of the contempt of court application filed against the officials of the SBCA.

The same bench in another matter pertaining to construction of two addition floors over plot in Dastgir Society of Federal B Area, directed the director general SBCA, to take appropriate legal action against those officials of the authority who failed to take any action against construction of two additional floors in violation of approved plan of ground plus one.

The bench observed that SBCA only waked from its slumber when the matter reached the court. Before, that they were ignoring the illegalities ostensibly in return for gratification of sorts.

The bench taking on the record statement of SBCA regarding removal of additional floors disposed of the petition directed the office of the court to send a copy of the order to provincial chief secretary and home secretary.