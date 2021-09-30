SBP mops up Rs203 billion from market

APP News Agency

30th Sep, 2021. 03:47 pm
State Bank

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday mopped up Rs203 billion from the money market as repo sale for one day through its open market operation.

Two bids of Rs203 billion were offered, which were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 7.22 per cent/annum, a statement issued by the central bank said.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 mins ago
Hong Kong firm aims long-term presence in Pakistan

BEIJING: ioncom (Hong Kong) Technology Ltd is looking for original equipment manufacturers,...
7 mins ago
Philippines' debt balloons to $228.68bn in August

MANILA: The Philippines' debt ballooned to 11.64 trillion pesos (roughly 228.68 billion...
10 mins ago
No letup in rupee depreciation against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost another 18 paisas against the dollar on Thursday...
15 mins ago
Pakistan among top 10 producers of wheat, cotton and rice

LAHORE: Pakistan is among the world’s top 10 producers of wheat, cotton,...
21 mins ago
Matiari-Lahore power transmission line to cut losses to 4%: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the operationalisation of the...
24 mins ago
Unisame demands extension in returns filing date

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the...