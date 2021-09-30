SBP mops up Rs203 billion from market
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday mopped up Rs203 billion from the money market as repo sale for one day through its open market operation.
Two bids of Rs203 billion were offered, which were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 7.22 per cent/annum, a statement issued by the central bank said.
