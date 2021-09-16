SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar

When the SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar, the value of the dollar fell sharply in the interbank market.

According to the details, the SBP took action on the rising value of the US dollar. After the intervention of the central bank, the dollar fell by Rs 1.52 paise in the interbank market.

At the interbank market, the dollar fell from a high of Rs 169.12 to Rs 167.60.

It may be recalled that the dollar hit a new high of Rs 169.12 in the interbank market yesterday.

It may be recalled that on May 7, 2021, the dollar closed at Rs 152.28 on the interbank market and in four months, the value of the dollar has risen by more than Rs 17.

It is believed that the government is claiming to get the economy out of trouble, but in the meantime, the country’s currency is declining, the US dollar has been rising sharply against the rupee over the past few days.