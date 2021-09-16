SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar
When the SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar, the value of the dollar fell sharply in the interbank market.
According to the details, the SBP took action on the rising value of the US dollar. After the intervention of the central bank, the dollar fell by Rs 1.52 paise in the interbank market.
At the interbank market, the dollar fell from a high of Rs 169.12 to Rs 167.60.
It may be recalled that the dollar hit a new high of Rs 169.12 in the interbank market yesterday.
It may be recalled that on May 7, 2021, the dollar closed at Rs 152.28 on the interbank market and in four months, the value of the dollar has risen by more than Rs 17.
It is believed that the government is claiming to get the economy out of trouble, but in the meantime, the country’s currency is declining, the US dollar has been rising sharply against the rupee over the past few days.
Read More
Chinese companies are not satisfied with the pace of work on CPEC
Special Assistant to Prime Minister CPEC Khalid Mansoor has admitted that Chinese...
The growth of major industries in the country has increased
The growth of major industries in the country has increased during July...
Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes
Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes...
Exports in Japan up by 26 pct. In August, enduring fast retrieval from pandemic
Government statistics showed that good exports in Japan saw a 26.2% growth...
A hundred smart contracts in initial 24 hours as Alonzo drives live on ADA
The move looks to have thrilled investors and developers, more than 100...