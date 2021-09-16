SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar

Syed AhadWeb Editor

16th Sep, 2021. 10:35 pm
SBP

When the SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar, the value of the dollar fell sharply in the interbank market.

According to the details, the SBP took action on the rising value of the US dollar. After the intervention of the central bank, the dollar fell by Rs 1.52 paise in the interbank market.

At the interbank market, the dollar fell from a high of Rs 169.12 to Rs 167.60.

It may be recalled that the dollar hit a new high of Rs 169.12 in the interbank market yesterday.

It may be recalled that on May 7, 2021, the dollar closed at Rs 152.28 on the interbank market and in four months, the value of the dollar has risen by more than Rs 17.

It is believed that the government is claiming to get the economy out of trouble, but in the meantime, the country’s currency is declining, the US dollar has been rising sharply against the rupee over the past few days.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Chinese companies are not satisfied with the pace of work on CPEC

Special Assistant to Prime Minister CPEC Khalid Mansoor has admitted that Chinese...
2 hours ago
The growth of major industries in the country has increased

The growth of major industries in the country has increased during July...
2 hours ago
Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes

Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes...
2 hours ago
Exports in Japan up by 26 pct. In August, enduring fast retrieval from pandemic

Government statistics showed that good exports in Japan saw a 26.2% growth...
3 hours ago
A hundred smart contracts in initial 24 hours as Alonzo drives live on ADA

The move looks to have thrilled investors and developers, more than 100...
4 hours ago
Protesters destroy BTC ATM arranged by the El Salvador government

The attackers of bitcoin (BTC) and protesters against the policies of El...