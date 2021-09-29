SC bench hearing suo motu on recruitment in Sindh dissolved
ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench on Wednesday was dissolved after a member of bench, Justice Yahya Afridi, excused himself to hear the suo motu case regarding recruitment in Sindh.
Justice Yahya also questioned the court’s mandate to hear a suo motu case on recruitment in Sindh.
In his observation Justice Yahya remarked that the suo motu notice should be taken in the public interest and over the violation of the fundamental human rights.
“It will be inappropriate to exercise the court’s suo motu mandate until a mechanism to the effect be determined,” he remarked.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar sent the matter to the Chief Justice after the bench was dissolved.
Read More
Shehbaz Sharif slams PTI for 'spewing lies' against him and his family
LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday slammed...
FIA serves another notice on Shehbaz Sharif, wants response by October 8
LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), investigating the infamous sugar scandal, has served...
Pakistan risks creating another generation of uneducated youth
LAHORE: Pakistan risks creating another generation of uneducated youth as a third...
SHC seeks details of arrest warrant against Sohail Anwar Siyal
Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the prosecutor for the National Accountability...
Umer Sharif’s suit against wife: Purported purchaser files application in SHC to become party
KARACHI: A legal fight between comedian Umer Sharif and his wife Zareen...