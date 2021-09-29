SC bench hearing suo motu on recruitment in Sindh dissolved

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench on Wednesday was dissolved after a member of bench, Justice Yahya Afridi, excused himself to hear the suo motu case regarding recruitment in Sindh.

Justice Yahya also questioned the court’s mandate to hear a suo motu case on recruitment in Sindh.

In his observation Justice Yahya remarked that the suo motu notice should be taken in the public interest and over the violation of the fundamental human rights.

“It will be inappropriate to exercise the court’s suo motu mandate until a mechanism to the effect be determined,” he remarked.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar sent the matter to the Chief Justice after the bench was dissolved.