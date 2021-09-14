Schools to reopen from September 16 in Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Tuesday that all the educations institutions across Pakistan will reopen from Thursday, September 16.

“I am happy to report that all educational institutions will open from September 16,” he tweeted.

The classes will restart with 50% attendance in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Teachers and management of the school have been inculcated to guarantee the SOPs coronavirus are strictly followed.

Previously, the forum exposed fake news concerning schools staying closed till September 30.

It is obligatory for students, teaching, and non-teaching staff to manage the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by September 15. After October 15, only fully inoculated students will be permitted to arrive on campuses of the educational institution, stated the National Command and Operation Centre.

Here are the procedures delivered by NCOC for the inoculation of students between the ages of 15 and 17 years:

Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccine

Individuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised

The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.

Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 years

For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)

Whereas, the educational institutions in certain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad have been closed by the government had closed educational institutions after an outpouring in coronavirus cases was reported.

The administration definite to endorse all intermediate and matriculation students in view of the predominant covid condition.

On the contrary, the applicants who had been unsuccessful would be passed after being awarded 33% concessional marks.

Students will obtain 5% extra marks in compulsory subjects.

O and A level exams will be held as per schedule. The new educational year will begin on August 22, 2022.

Education ministers have decided to conduct matriculation and intermediate biannually (twice a year).

There would be no additional exams in the future. The semiannual examination would be held in May and June and the new academic year would begin from the month of August.