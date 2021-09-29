Security forces kill 10 terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed 10 terrorists during an operation in Pakistan’s South Waziristan tribal district, an army statement said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists inside a hideout in the tribal town.

“Security forces cordoned the hideout. During intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists, including four terrorist commanders, were killed. Weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were also recovered from the hideout,” said the ISPR.

All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs), conducting fire raids, and targeted killing of innocent civilians, said the statement, adding that these terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district.

“The army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs,” said the ISPR statement.

In another incident, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred, and another injured after terrorists targeted a check post from across the Iran border.

A statement issued by the ISPR said that terrorists had targeted the FC check post in the Chukab area of Balochistan from across the Pakistan-Iran border. They used small arms, and as a result, Sepoy Maqbool Shah was martyred, and another soldier was injured.

According to the ISPR, Iranian authorities had been informed about the incident.