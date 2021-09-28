Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks about cricket series issue with his English’s Liz Truss
Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi talked about England’s cancellation of the Pakistan tour for the cricket series with his England’s counterpart, Liz Truss.
During the meeting between the two heads of foreign offices of their respective countries on Tuesday, the cricket series between England and Pakistan also came under discussion.
Earlier, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) withdrew their men and women cricket teams from touring Pakistan and citing security concerns having an impact on players’ minds.
This decision came days after New Zealand cancelled the Pakistan tour just minutes before the start of the first ODI, citing security threats in Pakistan.
Both the withdrawals created a huge impact on Pakistan’s cricket after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made immense efforts over the years to revive international cricket in Pakistan.
