Shaheen Shah Afridi praised Waqar Younis ‘You are the best coach’

Shaheen Shah Afridi praises Waqar Younis: ‘You are the best coach’
Pakistani cricketer, Shaheen Shah Afridi complimented Waqar Younis who stepped down as Pakistan team bowling coach last week.
Using his official Twitter account, Shaheen wrote a praiseful note for Waqar, recalling some lessons given by him.
Shaheen Shah Afridi wrote, “Waqar Younis bhai, you are the best coach I have got so far. Thank you for teaching me with patience and love. I am grateful to you for those precious lessons,”
He also praised head coach Misbah-ul-Haq who also stepped down as head coach.
In a reply, Waqar also thanked Shaheen and wished him the best of luck.
He responded, “Thank you Shahen. You are a champion. Always be the fighter you are. Your aggression, competitive nature, and love for the game make you a complete package. May you continue to shine for Pakistan. No one would be happier than me if I see you touching the sky,”
