Shahid Afridi reminds England of Pakistan’s tour during pandemic as ECB to make decision

Former veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi said that now it is England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Afridi took it to Twitter and wrote: “It is time for @ecb_cricket to show their appreciation of @therealpcb through actions and not words.”

The tweet came right after the ECB said it will decide on its tour to Pakistan within the next 48 hours after New Zealand cancelled their tour amid a security alert.

Afridi assured international cricketers: “Despite the mind-boggling @blackcaps decision, Pakistan remains a safe place to tour.”

Shahid Afridi, while mentioning when Pakistan toured England in 2020 in tough COVID-19 situations, said: “ECB should not forget our support for them last year in a very tough COVID-19 situation.”

It’s worth noting that Pakistan played a three-match Twenty20 International at Old Trafford in September, and their tour of England ended on a high note when they tied England for first place by five runs.