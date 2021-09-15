Sharmila Faruqi respond to Gohar Rasheed on blaming the victim

Sharmila Faruqi is a member of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), recently responded to actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed’s views on violence against women, refuting the actor’s remark that “oppression is a choice.”

The actor had posted a message on Instagram to address a slap scene from his drama Laapata that was widely shared on social media. the actor had posted that the reason he’d taken on the role of Daniyal in the drama was to “prove that oppression is a choice”. “If any insecure man with his fragile ego tries his ‘so called’ muscles on you, make the choice that Falak did without any fear,” he had written. “One tight slapback from a brave woman to such a weak man in our society would be a giant leap for womenkind.”

In response to Rasheed’s post, Faruqi said that oppression

n is “not a choice”. “It’s a hard reality,” she wrote. “Thousands of women are oppressed daily not because they chose to be oppressed but because they don’t have the choice to hit back or leave. Marital rapes, domestic violence, acid victims, child marriages are rampant because the victims are helpless physically and financially.

She also said that “They suffer in silence and those who do muster the courage to fight back are either silenced, murdered, or divorced with nowhere to go. The victim-blaming never ends, it’s a vicious cycle.”