Shehbaz has not been acquitted of money laundering charges: Shahzad Akbar

Web Desk

28th Sep, 2021. 04:02 pm
Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that a recent order by a court in the United Kingdom did not mention PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Akbar added that he had not been acquitted of money laundering charges.

Earlier, it was reported that a UK court had ordered to unfreeze the bank accounts of Shehbaz and his son Suleman after the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) did not find evidence regarding “suspicious bank transactions” against them.

The PML-N had lauded the decision. However, addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, Akbar rejected the reports in the local media that suggested the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and his son were acquitted in the UK in an asset probe.

Akbar pointed out that there was no asset freezing order (AFO) against Shehbaz in the UK, said Radio Pakistan.

“It is clarified that there is no acquittal of any sort as reported as there was no trial! funds were frozen by NCA, and NCA has decided to not investigate these funds anymore. Suleman Shehbaz remains a fugitive in a money laundering case against him and his father before [an] AC [accountability court] LHR,” said the PM’s adviser in a tweet.

Akbar said that the UK’s NCA was inquiring about “suspicious bank transactions” against the Sharifs. While the National Accountably Bureau (NAB) was inquiring about money laundering of Rs7billion of Shehbaz, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also investigating fake transactions of Rs25billion, he added.

In another tweet, Akbar asked the Pakistani journalist community to peruse the order and see whether Shehbaz’s name had been mentioned.

Sharing the document on Twitter, he said that “Cheap tricks won’t work. Shehbaz still need[s] to answer in courts in Pakistan.”

