Siberia: Four passenger killed during emergency landing

As stated by the emergency ministry, four persons have died in a small Russian passenger plane with 14 passengers and two squads on board made an emergency landing in a forest in southeastern Siberia on Sunday.

As stated by the Investigative Committee law enforcement agency, Kazachinkoye village, The L-410 aircraft flying from the city of Irkutsk came down 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from its destination.

The footage which spread on social media, evidently of the landing scene, showed rescue workers with stretchers, torches nearby a river at night, as per the preliminary reports by local emergency services.