Sindh Education Department employees submit ‘bogus’ medical bills

The Sindh education department employees have succumbed over 100,000 fake medical bills to be compensated, stated the department secretary.

Sindh education department secretary disclosed the issue to the public today that 80 percent of the employees of the education department have succumbed the fake medical bills.

All those who have submitted the bogus bills to scam the department will be dealt with legally, he said.

Separately today from the city, the police have invaded the Board of Intermediate office and detained three accused intricate in fake certificates, documents, and jobs scam.

Shara-e-Noor Jahan police have directed an invasion at the Board of Intermediate office and arrested three persons including the mastermind of the gang Nigar Nafees.

“A Grade-14 IT officer of the Intermediate Board, Akram, has been among three suspects,” police said.

“The gang was making fake admission certificates, testimonials, and job documents,” police said